Driver in Sunday’s Coast Road crash was six times over the alcohol legal limit

Yoana Valentinova Gatt, a Bulgarian national residing in St Paul’s Bay appeared before Magistrate Joseph Gatt and was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the motorcyclist, driving recklessly and driving under the influence of alcohol.

She was also accused of causing voluntary damage to property to another vehicle.

She exceeded the blood alcohol limit as imposed by law.

The court heard how the accused works as an IT Manager and is a single mother.

On Sunday, the Road Policing Unit were informed by the police control room that a collision had occurred in the vicinity of Tony’s Ice-Cream. The police’s Road Policing Unit went to the site of the accident.

The victim, the rider of the motorcycle was not on scene since he had already been referred to Mater Dei Hospital. Around half an hour later, police were informed that the victim was in critical condition and risked losing his life. The court heard how the motorycle was driving in front of her Toyota Aygo.

The woman ran over the motorcycle from the rear, mowing down the man.

A breathalyser resulted positive, yielding a result of 124.9 micrograms per 100ml of breath, six times over the legal limit, which is 22 micrograms per 100ml of breath. Following this, she was informed of her arrest and read her legal rights. A toxicology sample of blood and fluids was also taken.

The woman had both a Maltese and a Bulgarian issued valid driving licence while also having a valid insurance cover.

A medical certificate of the victim’s injuries was presented in court.

The court was also informed Gatt previously faced driving under the influence charges in 2014 in Bulgaria and her licence was revoked.

Her vehicle was seized. Police informed the court that the victim, a 53-year-old Belgian man, has not been spoken to properly since he is in and out of consciousness.

The 44-year-old woman plead not guilty and a request for bail was made.

Prosecuting Inspector Nathan Bugeja objected due to the possibility of tampering with evidence. He stated that several individuals were involved in lifting the car to remove the victim from underneath, who are yet to testify. He further argued the seriousness of the crime is significant and needs to be considered.

“She endangered herself as well as others nearby,” he said.

The irresponsibility of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol was also mentioned extensively by Inspector Bugeja.

“Please just one more chance”, the accused begged in court.

Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fyott countered that Gatt does not know the identities of the individuals who still need to provide testimony.

“Being held in preventative custody would not benefit the victim. She will not be able to maintain her job and has a daughter who needs her care”, Fyott argued. She also told the court that Gatt has resided here for the past 15 years.

Fyott told the court the woman understands and deeply regrets her mistakes and she has also offered to help and support the victim in any way she can.

Clearly emotional, she said: “I will help him in every way I can I want to make up for it, but I need to raise my daughter. One last chance”.

Having heard submissions, the court deemed that in light of the circumstances, the request for bail was premature since the charges are of a very serious nature. Bail was denied.

After the court decision, she burst out crying “I need to take care of my daughter”.

The court solicited the prosecution to bring forward its witnesses as soon as possible.

Inspector Nathan Bugeja prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fyott assisted the accused. Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided.