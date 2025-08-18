Man handed 20-month-sentence for violent assault and damage to cars

A 40-year-old man residing in Żebbuġ, Gozo, has been sentenced to a 20-month prison term after pleading guilty to charges of wilful damage to private property, causing bodily harm, breaching the public peace, committing an offence while under a conditional discharge, and recidivism.

Ashraf Sultan admitted to damaging two vehicles and assaulting the owner of one of them.

Sultan was formally arraigned and entered a guilty plea on 4 August.

The case stemmed from an incident that occurred on the night of 11 May 2025 in Marsalforn. Police officers, responding to reports of a disturbance in Triq Ulisse, discovered Sultan in an empty plot of land. He was visibly injured, with blood streaming down his face.

Sultan told the officers that he had been attacked by another man, Gentjan Duka. When questioned, Duka was cautioned and informed of his legal rights. He then led officers to his car, parked within the same plot where Sultan had been found.

Duka explained that he had noticed someone tampering with and damaging his vehicle earlier that evening, but had been in the company of his daughter at the time. After taking his daughter home, he returned to the parking area and found Sultan inside his car. Upon confronting him, Sultan responded by kicking him.

A struggle ensued as Duka pulled Sultan out of the vehicle. Sultan attempted to escape but was restrained, leading to a physical altercation between the two men. Police inspections revealed that the car’s rear window had been smashed and that there was broken glass and traces of blood inside the vehicle.

A second individual also reported that his car, which had been parked nearby, had also sustained similar damage.

The court observed that Sultan had a tarnished criminal conduct and had been granted opportunities for reform in the past but failed to take those opportunities seriously.

As a result, Magistrate Jean Paul Grech sentenced him to 15 months of effective imprisonment for the offences committed in this case. An additional effective five-month term was imposed in connection with the case involving the conditional discharge.

Sultan was further was ordered to compensate his two victims with €70 each, to be paid within four months of his release from prison.

The case was prosecuted by Police Inspector Josef Gauci.