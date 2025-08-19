Elderly man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Żabbar

A 75-year-old man was hospitalised on Monday after getting hit by a car in Żabbar.

The police said the accident happened at around 4pm in Triq Ħal Luqa.

Preliminary investigations showed the elderly man was hit by a Nissan March driven by a 29-year-old man from Santa Luċija.

The 75-year-old was administered first aid at the site of the accident, and was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.