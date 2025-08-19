Man faked lease contracts to secure residence permits for third-country nationals

A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to providing false lease agreements to third-country nationals looking to secure a residence permit.

Zulqurnain Bashir, who holds a Pakistan passport and resides in Sliema, was charged in court with making false declarations to a public authority.

The arrest was not contested.

He was arrested on Monday at the Identità offices in connection with providing false lease agreements to third-country nationals. These documents were allegedly used to obtain fake residence permits in Malta.

According to Inspector Karl Roberts, some of these third country nationals were victims while others definitely weren’t. The accused was reportedly fully aware that the residence permits and lease agreements were falsified. The lease documents, which contained fake addresses, were submitted to both the Housing Authority and Identità Malta.

In view of his early guilty plea, the parties agreed that the case merits a suspended sentence. The prosecution and the defence were both of the opinion that the man should be handed such punishment.

Defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia said that the inspector was right in saying that the man is not a victim, but argued that Bashir was a victim earlier on in the matter. While applying for a residence permit, he too was handed false documents and fake addresses.

The court heard that Bashir is in stable employment.

After he reconfirmed his admission, Bashir was handed a one-year-sentence, suspended for three years.

Inspector Karl Roberts prosecuted.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia appeared for Bashir.