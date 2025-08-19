Recidivist back in court, admits to breaching two sets of bail terms

A 47-year-old man from Birkirkara admitted to breaching two separate sets of bail conditions.

Joswil Galea was granted bail in September 2023 and was also subjected to yet another set of bail conditions after being released from arrest in October 2024. He violated both.

Inspector Omar Zammit was informed that Galea had not signed the bail book as he was ordered to do for the past two weeks. His rearrest was ordered.

He pleaded guilty. In submissions for punishment, Inspector Omar Zammit requested that his previous bail be revoked and that an effective prison term be imposed owing to him being a recidivist. Legal aid lawyer Silvan Pulis countered that the man fully cooperated and that he must be given a minimum punishment.

No request for bail was made.

In 2012, Galea was jailed for three years and three months after he admitted to setting fire to a boat berthed at the Bugibba Jetty in St Paul's Bay.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Omar Zammit. Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided. Legal aid lawyer Silvan Pulis appeared for the man.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on 26 August at 9:00am.