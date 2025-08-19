Man remanded in custody after denying drug trafficking charges in St Julian's

A 28-year-old man from Senegal has pleaded not guilty after he was charged with drug trafficking.



Charges against him included trafficking and possessing ecstasy, cocaine and cannabis which were all deemed not to be for his personal use.



Inspector Dylan Pace testified that two police officers were on patrol in St Julian’s when they walked towards the accused. Upon noticing the officers, the man appeared startled and ran off. He was stopped, arrested, and escorted to the police station.



A search revealed 50 sachets of cannabis, 30 sachets of cocaine, and 160 ecstasy pills in his possession and inside his rucksack. The accused admitted to having acquired the drugs and told police he intended to sell them.



€800 in cash was also found on his person.



He denied the charges.



Bail was not requested at this stage and he was remanded in custody.

AG lawyer Nadia Ciappara and Inspector Dylan Pace led the prosecution.