Man remanded in custody after threatening priest with scissors

Andre Calleja from Bormla was arraigned in court and pleaded not guilty to a series of charges related to an incident that took place on Monday at St Teresa’s Church in Bormla.

Calleya went to the church to collect his weekly groceries, which he receives from the parish through donations for the poort.

However, when Calleja went to collect his supplies, the priest only gave him a pizza box.

It was at this point that the accused became enraged, demanded the groceries and threatened the priest with scissors. He allegedly told him: “I’ll pay you back for this”.

He was charged with causing the priest to fear that violence would be used against him, insulting and threatening him and also for illegal weapon possession.

Calleja interrupted the sitting, rolling his eyes at the direction of the inspector and mumbled: “He only said half of the story.”

The defence requested that the accused be granted bail, but the prosecution objected due to the risk of evidence tampering. They also argued that the accused shows no remorse, always believes he is in the right, and is very unreliable.

The defence argued that the accused was aware that he must not approach witnesses and has been clean from illicit substances after participating in a rehabilitation program.

The prosecution countered that this incident demonstrates that the rehabilitation process has not been as successful as desired.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella said that bail was premature at this stage and considered the risk of evidence tampering to be high. Therefore, the request was denied.

At the end of the sitting, he stormed out and yelled: “I’m leaving or else I’ll do something bad. He said half the story.”

Lawyer Matthew Charles Zammit appeared for the man. Inspector Kurt Farrugia prosecuted.