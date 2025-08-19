Court hears how man on bail defied travel ban and opened bank account in Syria

A court heard on Tuesday how a man who was granted bail with permission to travel only to Romania instead went to Syria, where he opened a bank account and deposited money.

48-year-old Syrian Hamid Saleh, residing in Fgura, had been charged with breaching bail conditions and orchestrating false medical certificate on 22 July.

Saleh is currently awaiting a jury in relation to human trafficking charges.

On Tuesday, the compilation of evidence in his regard continued to be heard before Magistrate Simone Grech.

Inspector Karl Roberts briefly explained how police discovered Saleh had flown from Malta to Syria in mid-July.

Roberts described how Hamid Saleh was out on bail, during which he filed an application to go abroad. He explained that although the Attorney General had not objected to the original request to travel, the accused departed and returned on different dates than permitted, thus breaching his bail terms.

A medical certificate was also presented to the police station on the day he was away by his son, denoting that his father could not sign because he was ill.

As a result, charges were filed against all three men: Saleh, his son and the doctor who signed the certificate.

The certificate was issued by Raymond Fenech, 69, of Qormi who was granted bail. The son admitted to delivering the false certificate at his father’s request, receiving an 18-month suspended sentence.

Roberts also testified that Hamid Saleh was arrested at Malta International Airport upon his return, carrying documents confirming that he made deposits in Syria.

Cross-examined, Roberts confirmed that Saleh had lived in Malta for 20 years, owned property in the country, and resided with his wife and children.

Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb suggested Syrians were increasingly returning to their homeland following political changes but Roberts disagreed, saying that no Syrian wanted to return home.

The inspector added that Saleh’s residence permit was based on subsidiary protection and was renewed on the grounds that he could not return to Syria.

Yet passport stamps and bank documents showed he had travelled there despite these claims. “He claimed he could not return to Syria because it was too dangerous, yet he travelled there nonetheless,” inspector Karl Roberts testified.

The son refused to testify against his father.

Request for bail

Meanwhile, Saleh’s defence team argued he should be granted bail, stressing his family ties and clean criminal record. The prosecution objected, warning he posed a serious flight risk.

Inspector Lydon Zammit argued his family and property in Malta do not tie him to the country. Inspector Karl Roberts agreed, noting that Saleh has several contacts with Syrian authorities and that he had previously acquired a fake passport, something which he can easily do again.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca described the prosecution’s arguments as “contradictory,” stressing that the only reason his client is appearing before the court is because he voluntarily chose to return to Malta.

Mercieca argued the prosecution cannot claim both that there is a risk of flight and at the same time acknowledge that his client left the country and came back.

“Yes, he left when he was not supposed to, but the ultimate point is that he returned,” Mercieca said.

He further held that Saleh always respected his bail obligations. Mercieca also argued that Saleh is willing to offer his family home up as a guarantee to maintain good faith with the court.

The court will rule on the bail request at a later date.

The sitting was adjourned to 2 September at 9am.

Magistrate Simone Grech presided over the court. Police inspectors Karl Roberts and Lydon Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyers Alfred Abela, Charles Mercieca, and Matthew Xuereb appeared for Saleh.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for Fenech.