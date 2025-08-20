Mechanic accused of string of car thefts found sleeping in stolen car

A man accused of a series of vehicle thefts was caught red-handed when police found him asleep inside one of the stolen cars, a court heard on Wednesday,

52-year-old Libyan national Abdulsalam Salem Benhamed, is accused of stealing multiple cars, a generator, and other items. He denies the allegations.

Testifying in court, Police Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna explained how the owner of an Qormi showroom had discovered several missing vehicles.

Among the vehicles was a Land Rover Defender valued at €30,000, a Toyota Hilux worth €20,000 and four motorcycles estimated at €3,000 in total. Tyres and rims worth €1,000 each and various car parts also went missing.

Investigators later obtained CCTV footage which showed a Toyota Vitz circling the area. The Vitz was reported stolen from Paola in May. The same footage captured a person driving away in the Land Rover and, two hours later, in the Toyota Hilux. Scicluna identified the suspect as Benhamed.

Police later contacted the Toyota Vitz’s owner, who handed over the video of his car being stolen. The footage showed a man arriving on a bicycle carrying a car battery. Investigations later revealed that the Vitz had a dead battery and that the man, who appeared to be Benhamed, simply swapped the battery and drove off.

Three days later, the showroom owner’s son informed police that the missing Land Rover and the Hilux had been spotted in Fgura. Inside the Land Rover, police discovered the two stolen motorcycles. The van also contained an industrial generator stolen from a construction site on July 1, along with a toy motorcycle which was reported missing from the showroom.

In court, Scicluna described Benhamed as a highly skilled mechanic. He mentioned how Benhamed repaired a forklift in the showroom to help load items into the Land Rover before stealing it.

The court also heard that the police received information on Benhamed's whereabouts during their search. When officers arrived on site, they found a Kia being repaired and a cap that matched the one the alleged suspect had been seen wearing at the showroom.

Benhamed was not there at the time and an officer was stationed at the entrance, waiting for him. Eventually Benhamed arrived but he spotted the police and fled. He was not found until days later.

On August 9, a Mazda Titan was stolen from Ħamrun. Once again, surveillance footage placed Benhamed in the vicinity at the time of the theft.

The following day, the missing Toyota Vitz was seen in Balzan, and a police officer promptly discovered Benhamed asleep inside another stolen vehicle nearby. He was arrested and arraigned the next day.

Just two days after his arrest, police received an anonymous tip about a Peugeot Bipper van that Benhamed had abandoned in Mosta. The stolen van was still parked there when officers arrived.

While there, a tow truck unexpectedly pulled up. Since the police had not ordered it, they questioned the driver, who explained that he had received a call from a number later traced to the prison’s phone line. The driver admitted he knew Benhamed from work and had been instructed to tow the van to Santa Venera.

Not long after, another man approached the van. When questioned, he denied involvement, but investigations revealed that Benhamed had phoned him from prison and requested him to keep the van parked on his street because it needed to be moved due to the Santa Marija feast.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Astrid May Grima.

AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti prosecuted, assisted by police inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna and Ian Vella. Legal procurator Brian Camilleri appeared for Benhamed