Thief jailed for 25 months after admitting to robbery from construction site

A 50-year-old man with a long criminal record has been jailed for 25 months after admitting to stealing from a Marsa construction site, a court heard on Wednesday.

Carmelo Ciranna, a 50-year-old man from Sicily, admitted to charges of aggravated theft, voluntary damage to third party property, tampering with the crime scene, breach of bail and recidivism.

The theft committed exceeded the amount of €2,329.37. He allegedly committed another robbery but failed, thus also facing a charge of attempted theft.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna explained that on 3 August, police received two reports of thefts from two construction sites in Marsa. CCTV footage showed two individuals entering the area. The first man was identified as Ciranna and the second man was Abdulsalam Salem Benhamed. Benhamed was arraigned separately.

Ciranna was arrested in prison.

He pleaded guilty and the parties approached the bench to discuss the appropriate punishment.

After a short pause, he was handed a 25-month prison sentence and fined €500, which will be converted into a prison sentence if not paid on time. His bail was revoked and €500 from his bail deposit was confiscated in favour of the government of Malta.

He was also ordered to pay €1,665 to the victims of the thefts.

A treatment order was issued to address his drug habit. “If you are not going to take this seriously, you are going to spend the rest of your life in prison,” the magistrate warned him.

In 2017, Ciranna admitted to 15 separate thefts and was jailed for seven years. After serving the sentence, he was to be deported. Jewellery, watches, electronics, ornaments and cash, thought to be worth some €100,000 in total, were stolen in the thefts.

Ciranna’s punishment was later reduced from seven years to five years and the court also revoked the repatriation order.

AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti and Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna and Ian Vella led the prosecution. Legal aid lawyer Rachel Tua assisted Ciranna.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech presided over the proceedings.