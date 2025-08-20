Youth with alcohol addiction who stole beer, wine from supermarket gets suspended sentence

Razvan Constantin Dutcovici, from Romania, was on Wednesday charged with shoplifting from the EuroSpar supermarket at the Tigné Point shopping centre.

The manager of the store told the police the accused was seen leaving holding two cans of SKOL beer, wine and other items. The amount stolen amounted to €273.

The court was told the accused has no fixed address in Malta.

The 26-year-old plead guilty and he reconfirmed his admission.

He was handed an 18-month sentence suspended for three years. He was also ordered to reimburse EuroSpar the amount stolen.

He was placed under a treatment order due to his alcohol addiction.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors James Turner and Christian Xuereb together with AG lawyer Luigi Gulia. Legal aid lawyer Silvan Pulis assisted Dutcovici.