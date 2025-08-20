Man, 21, charged after getting caught with heroin and cocaine

Jake Azzopardi from Birżebbuġa pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of cocaine and heroin, driving without a valid driving licence, driving without valid insurance cover and recidivism on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was also accused of money laundering and making use of property acquired from criminal activity.

Prosecuting inspector Francesco Mizzi told the court how the accused was seen conversing with several individuals in Turu Rizzo Road, Gzira.

Upon reasonable suspicion, police stopped him. A search revealed 30 sachets of cocaine and heroin, not intended for his personal use and €1,100 in cash.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono questioned the prosecution on whether the money laundering charges were connected to the €1,100 found on the accused, to which the police inspector replied affirmatively, adding that the accused was also wearing a very expensive ring.

A request for bail was made.

The request came with strong opposition from the prosecution because it appeared the accused was intending to distribute the drugs. They also cited the previous convictions against him. He faced prior traffic offences convictions and despite his driving licence being suspended, he was caught driving.

The prosecution alleged the accused had been in contact with several individuals to purportedly sell drugs. They further claimed that the cash found on him was highly suspicious, given that he had last been employed in March and had not worked for the preceding two years.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono continued by stating that under the current law on drug offences, an accused individual with no prior drug convictions may be placed on a probation order, provided that the maximum penalty prescribed by law does not exceed two years.

He urged the court to “guide the man” and not throw him in prison.

The court was made aware that Azzopardi was not accused of breaching bail.

Lawyer Debono also stated that the accused’s mother was present in court, ready to take him in.

He further noted that the quantity of drugs found on the accused was minimal, just 17g, and referenced previous cases in which individuals found with significantly larger amounts were granted bail.

He also countered the prosecution by saying that the charges did not denote trafficking of substances but only involved possession.

Bail was still denied. A freezing order was issued.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the man.

Inspector Francesco Mizzi and Attorney General Lawyer Julian Scicluna prosecuted the case. Magistrate Jean Paul Grech presided over the arraignment.