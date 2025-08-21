Man testifies against former friends accused of stabbing him in Ħamrun

A victim of a stabbing has testified against his former friends, Besim Borici, 39, and Ergest Kashari, 34, who last week denied charges of attempted murder.

The victim cannot be named due to court order.

The accused men are Albanian nationals.

On Wednesday afternoon, the victim recounted in court how he was twice stricken by the two men who he stated were once his closest friends.

The court cautioned the alleged victim that his statements could potentially be used against him.

The witness recalled how on the day, he first met a friend for coffee before they headed together to Feel Lounge in Ħamrun.

The two arrived at about midnight. The alleged victim stated that they had once been very close friends but their relationship had broken off about eight months earlier.

On the day, he confronted Kashari, asking what had gone wrong between them.

Kashari allegedly responded that the he had “changed,” and the victim denied such statement. The exchange soon escalated into a physical fight and on the stand, the man admitted he could not recall the exact words said since everything escalated very suddenly.

“I don’t remember what he told me but he appeared nervous and agitated,” the witness stated. Moments later, he recalled Borici striking him with an object, after which he noticed blood gushing from his abdomen.

After falling to the ground, he could not get up without assistance. A friend guided him to a takeaway shop across the street and an employee directed them to the nearby police station.

The witness testified that he could not remember anything beyond reaching the station and only regained consciousness after emergency surgery at Mater Dei Hospital.

The court heard that two operations have been carried out on the victim since the incident. He admittedly stated that he did not see the weapon used but described heavy bleeding and severe pain in his shoulder.

During bail arguments, defence lawyer Anthea Bonnici Zammit noted that an inquiry into the incident had preserved all evidence. She highlighted Borici’s clean criminal record and his eight years of residence in Malta. She added that Borici wished to return home to his wife and young daughter.

Lawyer Franco Debono also pointed out that many attempted murder charges are later reduced to grievous bodily harm.

As for Kashari, his employer testified that he had been working as an electrician with him for six years. His brother additionally offered to act as guarantor.

The prosecution countered that the men face serious charges of attempted murder. He also argued that there was a genuine risk of evidence being interfered with since the victim’s friend had not yet testified and other potential eyewitnesses were still being identified too.

Ultimately, the court acknowledged that there is still one crucial witness yet to testify.

Nevertheless, it emphasised that the police must finish off their investigations as soon as possible. The court further stated that it was neither legal nor just to keep an accused person detained solely because the prosecution has not yet identified all possible witnesses of the crime.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyers Jennifer Polidano and Jurgen Dalli and Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, and Anthea Bonnici Zammit appeared for Borici. Lawyer Shaun Zammit represented Kashari.

The proceedings were presided over by Magistrate Marseann Farrugia.