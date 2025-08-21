Driver behind Thursday morning Sliema collision admits to drunk driving

A Brazilian man residing in Sliema, 36-year-old Wallace Oliviera Santos Junior, was charged with driving under the influence, drunk driving, causing involuntary damage to property and reckless driving.

The man was driving the car which was involved in the collision with a public transport bus on Thursday morning on Tower Road, Sliema at 5:30am. No injuries were sustained by him or the bus driver, the court heard.

After a breathalyser test was carried out, he was found to be four times over the legal alcohol limit, which is 22 micrograms per 100ml of breath. His test gave a result of 91 micrograms per 100ml of breath.

He entered a guilty plea. He confirmed that he was aware of the consequences of his admission.

He was thus handed a sentence of nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years. His driving licence was also suspended for a period of two years.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided. Inspector Nathan Bugeja prosecuted. Defence lawyer Alfred Abela appeared for the man.