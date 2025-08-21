Man punched partner and threatened her with knife because her phone was on silent

A 34-year-old Albanian national was charged with causing grievous injuries to his partner and threatening her after she did not pick up the phone when at work.

The incident took place at their residence in St Paul’s Bay. The accused resides with the woman and their child.

Inspector Antonello Magri explained the woman did not pick up the phone since she had left it on silent, due to being at work. The man attempted to call the woman multiple times.

After arriving home from work, they argued after the man demanded to know why she would not answer him.

The accused subsequently left the house and returned heavily drunk.

Another argument ensued after which the accused leaped towards his partner with a knife and threatened her.

He put the knife down but proceeded to punch her and hit her with a mobile phone.

Their child witnessed the ordeal, the court heard.

Bail was not requested. A protection order was issued in favour of the woman.

Attorney General lawyer Valentina Cassar and Inspector Antonello Magri appeared for the prosecution.

Legal aid lawyer Rachel Tua was defence counsel for the accused.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the arraignment.