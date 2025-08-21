Man charged after uploading threats against two police inspectors on fake Facebook profile

Daniel Portelli residing in Msida pleaded not guilty to a series of charges involving online threats made against two police inspectors on Thursday.

He was charged with causing police inspector Mohammed Shurrab to fear that violence would be used against him and threatening him in his role as a public official. He further issued threats against police inspector Roxanne Tabone in her capacity as a public officer.

The 42-year-old was also accused of misuse of electronic devices, breaching previously imposed bail conditions and for spreading of false news.

The alleged threats against the Inspectors were made between 26 April and 21 August of this year. Police were alerted of such comments on Thursday morning, after Portelli uploaded a post, threatening to blow up Malta International Airport.

The posts were made from a fake Facebook profile using the name “Alex Borg”, which carried a profile picture of Inspector Shurrab.

Investigators discovered that the account had previously been inactive but was recently revived, with posts targeting the two inspectors. Other uploads were linked to a separate instance in which the accused had already been arraigned in court over similar charges.

On 1 April, Portelli admitted in court to sending threatening messages to the police, in which he claimed he would shoot at planes and people. Both the inspectors threatened were members of the prosecuting team of this case.

Among the threats, Portelli wrote that the inspectors “deserved death” and that one of them “only had until 31 August to live.”

When officers moved to arrest him, the man resisted and initially refused to open the door. He also refused to hand over his mobile phone, which could not be located by police. Eventually, he surrendered it after admitting he had hidden it inside his washing machine. Police noted that while resisting arrest, certain posts were being deleted in real time by the accused.

Portelli’s arrest was not contested in court. Bail was not requested.

Instead, the defence requested the accused be held at the Corradino Correctional Facility’s (CCF) Forensic Ward. The court also recommended the prison director to have the accused immediately assessed by medical and psychiatric experts to determine the most appropriate conditions for his detention at CCF.

Inspector Zachary Zammit prosecuted.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit and Anthea Bonnici Zammit appeared for Portelli. The court was presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.