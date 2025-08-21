AFM Safi barracks heist suspect secures lower bail deposit following third appeal

One of the four men charged in connection with the AFM Safi barracks drug heist has had his bail deposit lowered further.

He submitted three separate appeals to the court to have his deposit lowered on the grounds that he could not meet the financial requirements.

The accused, Yousef Essessi, a 33-year-old resident of St Paul’s Bay, remained in prison after bail was granted because he was unable to pay the €20,000 deposit set by the court.

When bail was first granted by the court in June, Essessi and the three other men accused, Sean Attard, 30, of Żebbuġ, and brothers Carlos and Cleaven Pace, aged 23 and 19, from Marsa were all ordered to provide a €30,000 deposit and a €40,000 personal guarantee each.

Initially, none of the four were released, as they all struggled to meet the requirement.

The men are charged with the cannabis resin theft from a container under military guard at the Safi barracks. All four are facing charges of armed robbery, criminal conspiracy for drug trafficking purposes, and possession of cannabis not intended for personal use.They have all pleaded not guilty.

A month after the court granted them bail, the defendants asked the court to reconsider the high bail deposit. The court agreed to reduce the deposit to €20,000, while simultaneously increasing the personal guarantee to €50,000.

Attard and the Pace brothers eventually managed to secure their release but Essessi remained incarcerated since he could only afford €10,000.

Essesi had filed a second request for reduction but it was turned down. However, his third attempt was a success after he submitted documentation to support his financial difficulties.

After reviewing the submissions and considering the time the accused had already spent in custody despite technically being granted bail, Magistrate Elaine Rizzo agreed to lower the deposit further.

The deposit was further reduced to €12,000, while the personal guarantee was raised to €57,000. All other bail conditions remained unchanged.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyers Maria Francesca Spiteri and Kevin Valletta, assisted by Police Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca, Alfredo Mangion, and Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia and Nicholas Mifsud are defence for Essesi.Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, Adreana Zammit and Charles Mercieca are assisting Cleaven and Carlos Pace.

Defence counsel Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb are appearing for Sean Attard.