Man arrested after importing 4kg of MDMA worth €200,000
Man to be charged after getting caught importing MDMA through the mail
A 29-year-old Italian man was arrested after importing 4kg of MDMA through the mail.
The police said investigations revealed he had ordered the package from abroad, and in a controlled delivery, they brought it to his address in Gżira. When he went to pick up the package, he was arrested.
The MDMA was estimated to have a street value of €200,000.
He will be charged in front of duty magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace. Police investigations are ongoing.