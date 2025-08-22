menu

Man arrested after importing 4kg of MDMA worth €200,000

Man to be charged after getting caught importing MDMA through the mail

22 August 2025, 11:27am
by Karl Azzopardi
4kg of MDMA was imported by the Italian national (Photo: Malta Police)
A 29-year-old Italian man was arrested after importing 4kg of MDMA through the mail.

The police said investigations revealed he had ordered the package from abroad, and in a controlled delivery, they brought it to his address in Gżira. When he went to pick up the package, he was arrested.

The MDMA was estimated to have a street value of €200,000.

He will be charged in front of duty magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace. Police investigations are ongoing.

