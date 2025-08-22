Man on the run after fleeing traffic accident in which he seriously injured motorcyclist

The police are looking for a man who fled a traffic accident after crashing his car into a motorcycle.

A 57-year-old man was seriously injured after the collision in Birkirkara on Friday morning. The accident happened in Triq Sir Anthony Mamo at 5:30am.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the Nissan March crashed into a Honda motorcycle driven by the victim.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital and was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

A 25-year-old woman which was inside the car was not injured during the accident but was hospitalised nonetheless after suffering from shock.

Duty magistrate Monica Borg Galea has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.