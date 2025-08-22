Man admits to causing €3,000 worth of damages on cab while drunk

An 18-year-old man was handed a conditional discharge after slightly injuring a man and damaging a cab.

The accused, William Youva, who is a French student residing in St Paul’s Bay, was drunk on the day of the incident which landed him in court.

The court heard that Youva was heavily drunk when he damaged a cab near the Liquid club in San Ġwann. The damages added up to €3,100.

The student pleaded guilty and paid €500 for the damages on the spot, and is expected to pay the rest of the damages within a few weeks.

Youva was conditionally discharged for three years, as he was warned that should he commit another offence within those three years, he will be imprisoned.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace. Inspector Ylenia Maria Xerri prosecuted.

The accused was represented by Yanica Barbara Sant.