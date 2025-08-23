Police manhunt for motorist who fled crash on Friday morning still underway

The police are still looking for a man who fled the scene of a traffic accident which left a motorcyclist hospitalised on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed with MaltaToday the search is still ongoing, but could not provide any further details on the individual. Details on the man’s name, appearance or nationality would not be provided by the spokesperson.

The individual in question fled the scene of the accident having crashed into a motorcycle in Triq Sir Anthony Mamo in Birkirkara.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the Nissan March crashed into a Honda motorcycle driven by the victim.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital and was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

A 25-year-old woman which was inside the car was not injured during the accident but was hospitalised nonetheless after suffering from shock.

Duty magistrate Monica Borg Galea has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are still ongoing.