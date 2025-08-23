menu

Police manhunt for motorist who fled crash on Friday morning still underway

Police spokesperson confirms authorities still searching for man who fled crash scene having left a motorcyclist hospitalised and seriously injured

karl_azzopardi
23 August 2025, 3:20pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
The motorcyclist was seriously injured after the collision on Friday morning (Photo: Malta Police)

The police are still looking for a man who fled the scene of a traffic accident which left a motorcyclist hospitalised on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed with MaltaToday the search is still ongoing, but could not provide any further details on the individual. Details on the man’s name, appearance or nationality would not be provided by the spokesperson.

The individual in question fled the scene of the accident having crashed into a motorcycle in Triq Sir Anthony Mamo in Birkirkara.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the Nissan March crashed into a Honda motorcycle driven by the victim.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital and was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

 A 25-year-old woman which was inside the car was not injured during the accident but was hospitalised nonetheless after suffering from shock.

Duty magistrate Monica Borg Galea has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are still ongoing.

