Woman in the dock over cab holdup using scissors

A court heard on Saturday how a woman held up a cab driver with a pair of scissors before stealing his phone and wallet.

Yanika Cuschieri, 30, was arraigned before Magistrate Rachel Montebello charged with aggravated theft, threatening violence and breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence, probation decision and bail terms given in separate proceedings.

The court heard how the case happened on 19 August in the afternoon at Triq Pantar in Lija. She threatened the victim with scissors, before fleeing with his wallet and two mobile phones.

The Y-plate cab driver reported the incident, and police quickly traced the suspect. When officers searched her, they found two phones, a wallet and cash. The driver later confirmed she was the person who had robbed him.

Police arrested Cuschieri and took her to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. She was later transferred to Mount Carmel Hospital and rearrested after the maximum period of detention permitted by law expired without her being charged.

Representing the accused were defence lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb, who told the court she is struggling with addiction, and is seeking rehabilitation to overcome it.

Bail was not requested by the lawyers, and Cuschieri was remanded in custody.

AG lawyer Neville Galea and police inspector Joseph Mallia prosecuted.