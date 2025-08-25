Man charged over alleged assault on partner whilst on holiday in Slovakia

A 35-year-old man from Siġġiewi was on Monday charged in connection with an alleged violent incident that took place whilst on holiday with his partner in Slovakia.

The case came to light when the Slovakian consulate informed the Maltese authorities that the victim’s father had lodged a report with the Slovakian police on behalf of his daughter.

According to police inspector Sherona Buhagiar, an argument began after the victim alerted the man that his mobile phone was ringing. Shortly after, he became aggressive, pulled her by the hair and dragged her. He reportedly left the scene but returned shortly after, with the argument continuing into the night.

The woman further claimed that he struck her on the head and at one point brandished a knife, threatening her.

The victim cut her trip short and returned to Malta earlier than planned. Upon her arrival, she reported the incident at a Maltese police station and received medical treatment. She also presented photographs of her injuries, which were certified as slight.

The court was further informed the risk assessment did not classify the case as high risk.

While reporting the incident in Malta, the victim also mentioned a separate incident in May, where she alleged the man had driven a car onto her and bruised her. She also forwarded the alleged photographic evidence of this incident to police.

During interrogation, the man chose to remain silent when questioned on the incident abroad.

However, regarding the May incident, the accused presented messages suggesting that the photographs of bruises were in fact sent to him by the woman in August.

The victim’s photographs did show bruising, but police did indeed note discrepancies between the alleged date of the incident as reported by the woman and the date on the messenger chat.

It also emerged that the man himself sustained injuries. Since the incidents occurred abroad, he did not receive medical assistance until his return to Malta.

A medical certificate was later issued, confirming that his injuries were grievous in nature. A police report is expected to be filed against her.

The accused was arrested at the airport upon his return to Malta.

The defence also raised an argument, regarding the issue of jurisdiction, arguing that the alleged assaults took place in Bratislava, outside Maltese territorial waters. However, the court intervened, stating that a specific provision in the law did in fact allow particular crimes against the person to be prosecuted.

He plead not guilty and bail was requested by the defence team. In light of the fact that both parties sustained injuries, no objection was raised by the prosecution.

Regarding possible contamination of evidence, police inspector Buhagiar noted various text and voice messages had already been exchanged between them.

Bail was granted against a €1,000 and a €3,000 personal guarantee. He was also ordered to sign the bail book twice every week.

A protection order was subsequently requested and it was upheld. A ban on the publication of names was also issued.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted. Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, Matthew Xuereb appeared for the man.

Magistrate Nadia-Helena Vella presided over the court.