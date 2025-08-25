Trainee working for No Deposit Cars granted bail after car chase with police

A No Deposit Cars intern appeared in court on Monday and was charged with reckless and negligent driving, refusing to undergo a breathalyzer test, and drunk driving.

Enver Jaiani, a 36-year-old man from Georgia, was further accused of disobeying police orders and damaging two vehicles, with one of them being a police car.

The charges against the man stemmed from a car chase which began on Tower Road, Sliema.

On 24 August, police noted the man driving into a one-way street and signalled him to stop. However, he ignored police warnings and attempted to evade officers, leading to a car chase. The pursuit ended after he crashed into a parked vehicle in St Julian’s and into one of the vehicles of the RIU involved in the chase.

Inspector Charlon Borg stated that the man was suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol after he was seen discarding an empty beer bottle from his vehicle.

Inspector Borg also stated that the accused had overstayed his visit to Malta since last March.

The defence contested the validity of the arrest, arguing that the accused did not properly understand what he was being asked, referencing Jaiani’s refusal to undergo a breathalyser test.

“Do you even know if he understood you?” asked defence lawyer Stefano Filletti, contending that it was unjust to charge his client with drunk driving when the police knew that his understanding of English was minimal.

When a person refuses a breathalyser test, the law automatically presumes that he was drunk driving.

The defence further claimed that the law states that a person must be given their rights and reasons for their arrest in a language they understand. His wife was later called on site and asked to translate, however Filletti said that police could have clearly waited until a proper interpreter showed up.

The police maintained that bodycam footage confirmed the arrest was conducted according to procedure, despite the challenges with language translation. The court ultimately declared the arrest valid.

The defence further claimed that the accused has a current pending residence application, which counts as a regulated status. The defence held that until the ongoing application is processed and a decision is issued, he is allowed to stay in the country.

Jaiani denied the charges.

No Deposit Cars Director testifies

Company director, Joe Camenzuli later took the stand, stating that the accused was an intern with the company and has been undergoing training for the past three months. The witness stated that he is set to receive a blue card this week, which will allow him to begin official employment.

The witness further stated that Jaiani is registered with JobsPlus and has demonstrated significant skill in his work as a panel beater and sprayer, which is why the company is keen to employ him. During the three-month period, the accused was unpaid.

Accused granted bail

The prosecution later objected to the defence’s bail, saying that the man never cooperated with police, adding that there is a fear that he would abscond.

The defence rebutted that once his pending blue card is issued, his employment will be guaranteed. His ties and connections to the country were also mentioned. His mother, who was present in the courtroom, also lives in Malta.

The defence also claimed that the incident was simply “a minor collision” with no reported injuries and that evidence was already preserved via bodycam footage. His clean criminal conduct and fixed residence was also mentioned to the court.

Prosecuting inspector Charlon Borg submitted that the accused’s residence permit was subject to revocation should he commit an offence. The defence rebutted, clarifying that such revocation would occur only upon a finding of guilt.

Bail was granted against a €1,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €3,000. A curfew was also imposed.

Inspector Charlon Borg prosecuted. Defence counsel Stefano Filletti and Francesca Zarb assisted the man. Magistrate Nadia-Helena Vella presided over the court.

Who are No Deposit Cars?

No Deposit Cars is a car company with a reputation of questionable deals it gives to customers.

In 2023, MaltaToday told the story of one customer's horrific experience with the company, shortly after five people involved with the company, including Christian Borg, were accused of abducting a man.

