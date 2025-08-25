Young repeat offender caught breaching bail conditions during police traffic stop

Zven Azzopardi, a 22-year-old man landed in the dock once again over a breach of two separate court-imposed bail conditions.

A police traffic check was carried out 23 August in Pietà. Officers observed a Suzuki Swift with a cracked windscreen being driven in violation of road regulations.

The vehicle was stopped, and police initially did not notice a passenger inside, as he was lying down. Once he sat up, officers recognised Zven Azzopardi, who was already known to the police. Aware that he was out on bail, they subsequently arrested him.

The two sets of bail conditions required Azzopardi to observe a curfew and to sign at the Birkirkara Police Station, which he had also failed to do.

Azzopardi pleaded not guilty.

Police also discovered pepper spray and metal knuckles inside the car.

Azzopardi later told police that he was in pain and an ambulance was called on site.

He told police that he was in pain “because he had been at home for the past three days, doing drugs”.

The defence requested Azzopardi is held in the Forensic Unit and it was upheld by the court.

The case was adjourned to 27 August. In 2023, Azzopardi was charged with attempting to run over a mechanic and threatening him with a weapon.

In 2024, he was arrested after trying to pay for fuel with counterfeit banknotes.

The case is being prosecuted by Kurt Farrugia. Lawyer Marion Camilleri appeared for Azzopardi. Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella presided over the sitting.