Gas distributor handed suspended sentence over domestic assault, illegal possession of weapons

A 38-year-old man from Rabat appeared in court on Monday, charged with threatening his wife, assaulting her and causing her slight injuries during an argument.

He also caused his wife and their three-year-old son to fear that violence would be used against them.

Three shotguns were also found in his possession without a valid licence, as the licence fees had not been paid. The firearms were duly seized and exhibited in court.

The man, who works as a gas distributor, cannot be named due to court order.

The victim reported that she was physically assaulted by the man during an argument. The man also snatched her mobile phone away during the altercation.

He pleaded guilty.

During proceedings, the parties approached the bench and after he sitting was suspended for a few hours, the man was handed a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and a fine of €1,000 to be paid in monthly installments of €100.

A three-year protection order in favour of the victim was also issued.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

Defence lawyers Roberto Spiteri and Micheal Sciriha appeared for Falzon.

Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella presided.