Suspended jail term for man caught driving with expired licence

A man was given a suspended sentence after admitting to driving a car without a valid licence and insurance.

The court heard that on 24 August, Feras Altalas, a Syrian man residing in Żebbuġ, was stopped during a road block in Ħamrun.

He was found to be driving with an expired driver’s licence, as a check with the Transport Malta system revealed that his driving licence had in fact been revoked in 2023.

The revocation had resulted from the accumulation of penalty points under his probationary licence. Once the points exceeded the legal limit, the licence was automatically revoked, requiring him to restart the entire process of obtaining a new licence. In court, Inspector Ian Vella emphasised that the accused had sufficient time and opportunity to reobtain it.

Further checks confirmed that while the vehicle itself was insured with Citadel Insurance, the policy did not cover him as a driver since he didn't have a valid licence.

He pleaded guilty and confirmed his admission.

Inspector Ian Vella admitted that Altalas cooperated with police but referenced the gravity of the charges, saying this was not the first time he faced traffic offences.

Vella recommended a suspended sentence and a further disqualification from obtaining a valid licence.

The court handed him a four-month prison sentence, suspended for one year. The court warned him that his criminal record was tainted by traffic-related offences, as he was told to either learn how to ride a bicycle or take the bus.

He was also fined €2,454 and disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for one year.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Ian Vella.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella