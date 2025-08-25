Young man admits to grievously injuring man during fight in Havana Club

A 21-year-old man has admitted to grievously injuring another man during a fight in the Havana Club in Paceville.

In the early hours of 20 August, police observed a man running towards the Axis parking lot in Paceville. They were informed that an argument had taken place earlier at the Havana Club which involved two French nationals.

One of the men involved in the fight identified the accused as the aggressor. Ahmad Alali Uahid, who is from Syria but holds a Bulgarian passport, was subsequently arrested and informed of his legal rights.

Later on, the St Julian’s police station was further informed that one of the men who had been assaulted had suffered grievous injuries, including fractures.

He confirmed his admission after being asked to do so by the court.

Duty Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella handed him a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years.

“You are not going to prison today. If you commit another offence, you will be sent to prison”, the magistrate told him.

A two-year restraining order was also issued in favour of the victim.

Inspector James Turner prosecuted.