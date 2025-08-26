Cab driver who drove into hair salon caused over €10,000 in damages, court hears

The cab driver who crashed into a Santa Venera hair salon caused €10,020 in damages, a court heard on Monday.

The figure emerged during the criminal proceedings against the driver, 42-year-old Somali national Abdi Salaan Mahamad Abditon Ali. Ali was charged with driving under the influence on 10 August after crashing into a hair salon in Santa Venera. He has pleaded not guilty.

The court previously heard that Ali’s breathalyser test showed 107.3 micrograms of alcohol per 100 ml of breath. The legal limit for cab drivers is zero.

On Monday, a representative from MAPFRE Insurance confirmed that the cab was insured between 1 June 2025 and 31 May 2026. The policy was under the name of Richard Attard, with Ali listed as an authorised driver. The witness clarified that since Ali was over the alcohol limit, neither he nor the policyholder would be covered for the crash.

Still, the insurer is obliged to compensate the salon owner.

With no further evidence to present, the prosecution rested its case.

Another bail request was made for Ali.

In the previous sitting, bail had already been requested but it was refused since the accused had no local bank account to provide a €10,000 guarantee in favour of the victim.

Defence lawyer Francesca Zarb, argued that the previous issue about a bank guarantee was no longer relevant since the insurer would be settling the claim. The court disagreed, noting that the law does not require insurers to compensate third parties immediately.

Ali was once again denied bail with the court stating it was not confident the accused could meet the necessary conditions.

Inspectors Nathan Bugeja and Rachel Aquilina prosecuted, while lawyer Francesca Zarb represented the accused.

Lawyers Zack Esmail and Kayleigh Borg appeared for the victim.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Victor Axiak