IP address tracking leads police to uncover man uploading child sex abuse material

A court was told how an IP address led police to a man who was uploading child sex abuse material online.

Mladen Terzic, a 69-year-old Croatian man, residing in St Paul’s Bay, was charged with knowingly acquiring, possessing, and displaying indecent material involving a person under the age of nine.

Inspector Eman Hayman briefly outlined the circumstances of the man’s arrest. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed authorities that a certain IP address was being used to upload several child sexual abuse materials. Investigators traced the IP address to a local internet service provider, Melita, and the physical address of the modem’s connection was identified.

By obtaining information about the individuals residing at that address, they were able to identify the accused. However, the Melita service was registered under a different name. Both the man under whom the service was registered and the accused were arrested, but investigations later showed that the former had no involvement.

Terzic pleaded not guilty. No bail request was made and he was remanded in custody.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted. Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided. Legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja assisted Terzic.