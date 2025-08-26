Man charged with homicide in 2019 jailed for four months over bail breach

Abdi Sudi Mohamed, a 27-year-old from Somalia, was arraigned in court on Tuesday for breaching his bail conditions.

Mohamed was charged with the murder of Bakry Bashir Alnur in 2019. The second suspect in the murder, 23-year-old Kinaan Abdinasir Noor was also recently charged in court in breach of his bail conditions.

They had both pleaded not guilty to the stabbing.

In November 2024, he was granted bail in relation to the murder case against a €1,000 deposit and a €50,000 personal guarantee.

A police constable reported that Mohamed had been spotted in a bar in Marsa. He was easily recognised, as he signs the bail book at the Marsa police station.

He cooperated with police and always signed his bail book, the inspector said.

Mohamed pleaded guilty.

During submissions for punishment, the parties agreed on a four-month-effective imprisonment term, which is the minimum punishment.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt sentenced him to four months in prison and €500 was revoked from his previous bail deposit. He was warned that he needs to repay the €500 after the four-month prison term is over.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace assisted the man.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided over the arraignment.