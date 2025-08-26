Security guard admits to punching partner after discovering text message from ex

A Serbian man was dragged to court on Tuesday after punching his partner after discovering she had received a text message from her ex.

He was charged with causing his former partner to fear that violence would be used against her, causing her slight bodily harm, wilfully damaging his partner’s iPhone 16 and his partner’s employee Fujitsu laptop.

The 40-year-old man was also accused of attempting to use force against the woman and for issuing threats and insults in her regard, on two separate occasions.

The couple had been together for a year and a half and lived together at a Sliema residence, which the accused paid rent for.

Inspector Audrey Micallef explained that on the eve of the incident, his ex-partner had gone out to Sliema with a friend to attend a feast and watch the fireworks. The accused, who was working a night shift as a security guard, messaged her around 1am, telling her to return home.

She ignored the message and arrived home about an hour later.

The woman changed into her pyjamas and the accused summoned the woman onto the balcony, demanding to see her mobile phone. After handing it over, he opened Instagram and saw a message from her ex-partner. Although she had ignored the text, the accused reportedly felt betrayed.

According to the woman’s claims, he then punched her legs and smashed the phone on the floor. She further alleged that Markovic threatened members of her family. Following the incident, she left the house, reported the matter to the police, and she was given medical assistance at the nearest health centre.

The court also heard that this was not the first violent episode. The woman also recalled an earlier argument on 17 August, during which she claimed the accused threatened her, assaulted her, and scratched her in the face.

However, she admitted to not having any medical certificates to substantiate this alleged assault.

A danger risk assessment test resulted in a score of 16.

Markovic has been in the country for seven years and has a clean criminal conduct.

He was handed a one-year-prison sentence, suspended for two years. A three-year restraining order in favour of his ex-partner was also issued.

“At 40 years old, these things shouldn’t be happening. You need to forget the woman right now, learn from this, and don’t come back here. If you do, you’ll be leaving in handcuffs”, the magistrate warned.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted the case.

Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace assisted the man. Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided over the sitting.