Man raped escort after she refused him her services

DISCLAIMER: This article contains graphic details that some readers might find disturbing

A Pakistani construction worker, Humair Yaqoob, 25, was arraigned before magistrate Noel Bartolo on Wednesday accused of raping and detaining a woman in a Sliema apartment between 17 and 18 August.

The prosecution told the court that the victim had reported the incident on 18 August, explaining that she worked as an escort and had agreed to meet Yaqoob for sexual services in return for €200.

The pair went up to a fifth-floor apartment in Sliema, where the victim decided not to provide her service due to his violent mannerisms towards her.

The accused allegedly became more violent, placing his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming and raped her. During the struggle, she struck him, causing him to bleed, before managing to escape.

The woman’s mobile phone fell to the ground during the altercation and was allegedly taken by the accused. She later went to the police with footage showing the building where the man lived.

Investigators discovered that Yaqoob was already on bail in connection with another rape case involving sexual activity with a minor. He was arrested on 25 August at around 5:30am. Three phones were exhibited in court, one belonging to the victim and two belonging to the accused, one of which was not functional.

Yaqoob pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges including rape, unlawful detention, sexual harassment, slight bodily harm, use of violence and intimidation, causing the victim fear of violence, aggravated theft of a mobile phone worth €2,329, harassment and threats, improper use of electronic communications, and breaching previous bail conditions.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Andreana Zammit said their client had a completely different version of events. They claimed that Yaqoob had already paid the victim €200 but that she refused intercourse.

According to the defence, the accused told her to either return the money or have sex with him, and when she refused, he forced himself onto her.

The defence also questioned the lawfulness of his arrest.

At this stage, the defence said it would not be requesting bail until the alleged victim testifies. The court ordered a ban on the publication of the woman’s name.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyers Cynthia Tomasuolo and Krista Spiteri Lucas together with Inspectors Wayne Buhagiar and Joseph Mallia.

The defence was led by lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo is presiding over the case.

If you or someone you know needs support, click here to reach out to professional help services available in Malta.