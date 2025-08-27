Police catch four drunk drivers, 17 commuters speeding during traffic stops

Police handed out a number of contraventions for motorists, as some were caught driving after drinking, exceeding the speed limit, and others were caught driving without a valid licence.

In a statement, police said that routine traffic stops were conducted in Marsa, Msida, and St Julian's.

Four drivers were found to be behind the steering wheel while under the influence of alcohol. Another seven were caught driving without a valid driving licence.

Meanwhile, 17 drivers were caught speeding, while 75 other fines were handed out for breaking different traffic regulations.

Police said that LESA officials were assisting them.