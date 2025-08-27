Man charged with arson, damage and multiple bail breaches remanded in custody

Construction worker Marlon Baldacchino, 24, who lives with his parents and partner in Żabbar, was arraigned on Wednesday and accused of setting fire to property and vehicles.

He was charged with two counts of arson, criminal damage exceeding €2,500, negligent fire damage to a Suzuki vehicle owned by another person, disturbing public peace, and a raft of traffic-related offences, including driving without a licence or insurance while disqualified.

Prosecutors also underlined the alleged crimes were committed while Baldacchino was already out on bail in three separate cases dating back to 2018, 2019 and 2022. They asked the court to declare him a recidivist and revoke his bail guarantees.

Baldacchino pleaded not guilty to all charges. Defence lawyers argued the prosecution’s fears of witness tampering were unfounded, noting the witnesses were vehicle owners who would only be testifying to establish ownership, not to recount events.

The defence suggested a probation officer could supervise the accused under strict bail conditions.

The court heard Baldacchino has a six-month-old child with heart problems, who requires treatment abroad. Nonetheless, the prosecution stressed the gravity of the accusations, his history of bail breaches, and the risk of flight.

The court denied bail and ordered that the owners of the vehicles involved testify in the next sitting.

The case continues.

The prosecution was led by inspectors Shaun Pawney and Francesca Maria Calleja, assisted by AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov.

The accused was represented by lawyers Marion Camilleri and Franco Debono.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo presided over the case.