Former kiosk worker accused of stealing €16,000 from her workplace

Valeria Danna Gallego Millan, a Colombian national residing in San Ġwann, was arraigned on Wednesday. She is accused of stealing money from a kiosk on the Sliema seafront between May and August 2025, during her time as an employee.

The prosecution is claiming that the alleged theft amounted to around €16,000.

However, the defence disputed this figure, arguing that the amount was “highly exaggerated.” It maintained that while Gallego Millan admitted to having taken money, the sum was closer to €1,500.

Gallego Millan pleaded not guilty to all charges. No request for bail was made at this stage, and the court ordered her continued detention pending further proceedings.

Legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja appeared for the accused.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared parte civile on behalf of the alleged victim, while the prosecution was led by AG lawyer Luigi Giulia and Inspector Ian Azzopardi.

The case continues.