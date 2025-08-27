Man told partner to lie to her children, parents after leaving her bleeding from assault

A 23-year-old man has been granted bail in a domestic violence case after his alleged victim testified against him, recounting a night of aggression that left her bloodied and shaken.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, is facing charges of grievous bodily harm, assault, threats, insulting behaviour, as well as breaches of both a probation order and a restraining order.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The court heard how the couple had met outside a beauty salon before going out together, but tensions quickly escalated.

The accused allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck near Maypole in Naxxar after berating her for being late. She said the violence continued as they went from one bar to another, with a bartender intervening to calm him down at one point.

A bystander later posted anonymously on the “Women for Women” Facebook group, offering to testify after witnessing the incident. The victim presented this post in court as evidence.

The woman also recounted how, bleeding from her nose, she was persuaded by the accused to go to his home so that her parents and daughter would not see her injuries. She claimed he had urged her to lie about the cause of the injuries.

Magistrate Abigail Critien granted bail against a €3,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee. The accused must also sign the bail book daily.

The case continues.

Attorney General lawyers Jurgen Dalli and Miguel Taliana prosecuted, assisted by Inspector Audrey Micallef.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, Adreana Zammit and Anthea Bonnici Zammit appeared for the defence.