Man pleads guilty to multiple motorbike thefts and bail breach

A 57-year-old man from Bormla has pleaded guilty to a series of motorbike thefts earlier this month, as well as breaching bail conditions imposed in a previous case.

Christopher Zammit, unemployed, from Bormla, was arraigned in court on Thursday, accused of stealing three KYMCO Agility motorbikes, each valued at around €2,300, on separate occasions between 20 and 21 August.

The court heard how one victim reported his motorbike stolen in Żabbar on 20 August. The next day, while driving through Bormla, he spotted it parked in the area and alerted the police. Officers found not only his motorbike but also two others later confirmed as stolen from Pietà.

CCTV footage from Żabbar showed Zammit clearly taking one of the vehicles, wearing the same clothing later recovered during the investigation.

One of the stolen motorbikes was also found with a credit card inside, which had allegedly been used at a shop the following morning. However, the use of the card could not be confirmed due to a lack of CCTV footage.

Zammit, who has a history of convictions and is considered a recidivist, admitted to all charges against him. He told the court he suffers from drug addiction and wished to enter a rehabilitation programme.

He appeared visibly confused during proceedings and requested additional support from his lawyer.

The defence requested a pre-sentencing report, which the court upheld. Zammit will remain in custody until his sentencing on 6 October.

AG lawyer Miryea Mifsud, together with Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa and Sarah Kathleen Zerafa, prosecuted. Lawyer Axel Camilleri appeared for the defence, while Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided.