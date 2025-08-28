Human trafficking suspect released on bail after months in custody

A man facing human trafficking charges has been granted bail after spending over three months in custody, with the court imposing a €30,000 guarantee and daily reporting obligations.

Damiano Nicastro, a Żurrieq resident, is accused of luring three Colombian women to Malta and forcing them into sexual exploitation through threats and intimidation. He denies all charges.

Nicastro was first arraigned in May, but repeated bail requests were denied by the court.

His defence argued that key witnesses, including the alleged victims, have already testified, eliminating risks of interference, and that his innocence should be presumed even with the serious circumstances of the case. They also pointed to his family’s ties to Malta, including a job offer from his father, and his children’s education on the island.

The prosecution reiterated, warning that the seriousness of the accusations and Nicastro’s stronger connections to Italy increased the risk of absconding. Civilian witnesses are still expected to take the stand, strengthening the fear of witness tampering.

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera noted that the most vulnerable and significant testimonies had already been heard, with three victims, police, and a court expert having already testified. She was granted bail against a €15,000 deposit and €15,000 personal guarantee, coupled with a daily signature requirement and curfew.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.

Ramon Bonett Sladden represented the Attorney General, while Lara Dimitrijevic and Stephanie Caruana assisted the alleged victims.