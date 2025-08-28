menu

Man admits to drunk and dangerous driving in St Julian’s

25-year-old sentenced to suspended jail term and fine after pleading guilty to drunk driving

julia_dowling
28 August 2025, 3:23pm
by Julia Dowling
1 min read
Beer bottle (File photo)
Beer bottle (File photo)

A 25-year-old Spanish national was handed a suspended prison sentence and a fine after admitting to drunk and dangerous driving in St Julian’s during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Marc Agiula Perez, 25, from Spain was arraigned under arrest before the Court of Magistrates and charged with driving a white Kia in a reckless, negligent and dangerous manner in Triq Dun Mikiel Anton Vassalli between 3:30am and 4:30am.

He was also accused of being in control of the vehicle while unfit to drive through drink or drugs, and of exceeding the legal alcohol limit.

Perez pleaded guilty to all charges and reconfirmed his admission before the court.

The court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for one year, and imposed a €500 fine.

His driving licence will also be disqualified for a period deemed appropriate by the court.

Lawyer Sarah Celiberti appeared for the accused.

Inspector Dylan Pace prosecuted the case, which was presided over by Magistrate Lara Lanfranco.

Julia Dowling is a first-year law student who works as part-time court reporter with Malta...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.