Man admits to drunk and dangerous driving in St Julian’s

A 25-year-old Spanish national was handed a suspended prison sentence and a fine after admitting to drunk and dangerous driving in St Julian’s during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Marc Agiula Perez, 25, from Spain was arraigned under arrest before the Court of Magistrates and charged with driving a white Kia in a reckless, negligent and dangerous manner in Triq Dun Mikiel Anton Vassalli between 3:30am and 4:30am.

He was also accused of being in control of the vehicle while unfit to drive through drink or drugs, and of exceeding the legal alcohol limit.

Perez pleaded guilty to all charges and reconfirmed his admission before the court.

The court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for one year, and imposed a €500 fine.

His driving licence will also be disqualified for a period deemed appropriate by the court.

Lawyer Sarah Celiberti appeared for the accused.

Inspector Dylan Pace prosecuted the case, which was presided over by Magistrate Lara Lanfranco.