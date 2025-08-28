Man handed suspended sentence for filing fake police reports

A man has been handed a suspended sentence after admitting to filing false police reports on two separate occasions.

Yousef Altaie, 28, was charged with knowingly misleading the police by reporting offences that never took place. According to the charge sheet, he lodged reports at the Raħal Ġdid police station on 24 August and at police headquarters the following day, fraudulently creating traces of a crime that could have triggered criminal proceedings.

During the sitting, the police recounted calling an ambulance due to his reports.

Altaie pleaded guilty to all charges and reconfirmed his admission in court.

The court sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended for two years. It also upheld a request from the prosecution for the accused to shoulder expenses related to the appointment of experts in the case.

Sarah Celiberti appeared for the accused. Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Keith Rizzo and Kurt Farrugia prosecuted.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the case.