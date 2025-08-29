Homeless man back in custody after stealing scooter in Qormi

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing an electric scooter in Qormi earlier this month, after admitting in court to charges of theft, damage and living a life of vagrancy.

Amer Enir Elssaeḥ, 36, Libya, unemployed and with no fixed address in Malta, appeared before court, charged with stealing an electric scooter worth around €180, breaking the chain securing it in the process, on 22 August in Triq Ġuże’ Duca, Qormi.

He was arrested on the 27 August. Elssaeh was also charged as a recidivist, having previously been imprisoned for two months for possessing synthetic drugs.

The accused, confirmed his guilty plea in court claiming that his actions were driven by drug-related and financial problems, provided that he is homeless and living a vagrant life.

Defence lawyers requested a pre-sentencing report, citing the accused’s specific personal circumstances and the fact that he is a foreign national with limited means.

Until sentencing, Elssaeḥ will remain in custody, with judgment expected on 3 October.

The prosecution was led by Inspector John Sammut, assisted by lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti from the Office of the Attorney General. Legal Aid lawyer Marty Farrugia represented the accused.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over the case.