Homeless beggar jailed for running after people and living recklessly

A man was sentenced to one month in detention after admitting to charges of begging and disturbing public peace.

Omar Abdi Ismail, 21 from Somalia, was arraigned in court, accused of begging and running after people in Triq Stiefnu Zerafa, Marsa, and elsewhere in recent days.

Police recalled that on arrest, he was found without a fixed address. Although he claimed to have a key and was renting a place in Qormi for €180 a month, he was unable to produce the address.

Ismail told the court that he survives by picking up garbage and has never held formal employment. He had previously been granted asylum, but his residence permit expired in April and has not been renewed.

The defence confirmed his client’s guilty plea, stressing that the accused was sorry for his actions and had no other criminal record.

The court nonetheless handed Ismail a one-month custodial sentence.

Lawyer Marty Farrugia appeared for the accused whilst Inspector Elisa Scicluna prosecuted.

Magistarte Leonard Caruana presided over the case.