Tourist handed suspended sentence after trying to steal wallet from elderly man

A tourist has been handed a four-month prison term, suspended for a year, after admitting to attempting to steal a wallet from a man at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta.

Alexandru Atudorei, a 40-year-old Romanian man, pleaded guilty to the charges on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the victim felt someone tugging at his pocket. He managed to grab the suspect’s hand, causing the wallet to fall to the ground.

Bystanders intervened, and the police were called to the scene, leading to the man’s arrest.

The accused was brought before the court and charged with simple theft.

The defence told the court that Atudorei, who was in Malta on holiday and due to fly home on Sunday, had apologised for his actions. He argued that while the accused had shown intent, the theft had not ultimately been completed.

Atudorei pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

He was sentenced him to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for one year.

Inspector Jeffrey Rizzo prosecuted. Defence lawyer David Farrugia Sacco represented the accused.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over the case.