Man charged after permanently injuring woman he was saving from drowning

Lucas Federico Castro, 37, who resides in Xewkija and holds a Maltese residence permit, was arraigned on Friday, accused of causing permanent injury through negligence while operating a vessel between 4pm and 5pm on 17 July.

The incident is understood to have occurred during a recreational outing at sea near Comino, where the woman was struck by the propeller of the boat and sustained injuries certified as grievous.

According to the charge, the injuries have left her with permanent health complications amounting to functional debility.

The incident is understood to have occurred when the woman was swimming in the water and was hit by the boat’s propeller while Castro was manoeuvring it in an attempt to bring her to safety. The incident left her with serious injuries that doctors certified as grievous and causing permanent impairment.

The defence argued that, despite the fact that Castro is a foreign national and therefore carries a risk of flight, he is a trustworthy individual who has cooperated fully with the authorities.

Moreover, the accused had been attempting to save the woman, who was at the time in danger of drowning, and that as captain, he was obliged to intervene.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident is still underway and has not yet been concluded, but the prosecution nonetheless proceeded with charges, a decision that raised eyebrows in court.

After considering the stage of proceedings and the accused’s conduct, the court granted bail on strict conditions. Castro must not leave the Maltese Islands, contact any witnesses, or commit further offences while on bail. He must also observe a curfew between 11pm and 6am.

Bail was secured against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €4,000. Any breach of conditions would see the forfeiture of the amounts and a warrant for his arrest issued.

Inspector Keith Xerri prosecuted. Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb and Francesca Vella appeared for the accused. Parte civile lawyer Stefano Filletti represented the injured party.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana presided.

The case continues.