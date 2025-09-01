Woman remanded in custody after stealing perfumes from airport duty-free outlet

A woman has been remanded in custody after pleaded guilty to the theft of perfumes from a duty-free outlet at Malta International Airport.

Nyasizo Jones Magouri, a 33-year-old from Tanzania who works as an administrator, appeared in court on Monday and was charged with stealing €392 worth of perfume on 30 August.

Magouri paid back the aforementioned amount during the sitting.

The court heard that whilst the perfumes have been returned, they cannot be sold again as they had been removed from their sealed box.

Submissions regarding the adequate punishment to be meted out were made, with lawyer Martin Farrugia arguing that whilst a deterrent was necessary, a suspended sentence would be more adequate than an effective period of incarceration. He noted that the theft was “a stupid lapse of judgment” and that Magouri also has a clean criminal record.

The prosecution did not object to a suspended sentence, confirming the woman’s cooperation with the police.

No request for bail was made, as Magouri will be sentenced on 10 September.

The prosecution was led by lawyer Miryea Mifsud and Inspector Roxanne Tabone.

Martin Farrugia assisted the defendant.