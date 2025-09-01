Alleged unlicenced bouncer granted bail after allegedly injuring two in Paceville

A club bouncer has been granted bail after pleading not guilty to injuring two men at a bachelor’s party in Paceville.

Marjan Nikolovski, a 24-year-old Macedonian national, was charged with several offences on Monday. In addition to grievously injuring one victim and slightly injuring another, he was accused of making threats, breaching public peace, recidivism, as well as working as a private guard in an entertainment area without a licence.

The incident allegedly took place on July 26 during the early hours of the morning, with Nikolovski allegedly punching one victim who suffered facial fractures.

The validity of the arrest was not contested and a request for bail was made.

The prosecution did not object to this request, provided that stringent conditions would be imposed.

Bail was granted against a €3,000 deposit and a €7,000 personal guarantee. Nikolovski was also ordered to sign the bail book daily.

The prosecution was led by lawyer Valentina Cassar from the Office of the Attorney General, with the assistance of Inspector James Turner.

Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi and Jessica Formosa assisted the accused.

Lawyer Maurice Meli appeared parte civile.