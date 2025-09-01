Homeless man charged after joint police and immigration operation in Sliema

A man was charged with leading an idle and vagrant life after being arrested in Sliema as part of what has been labelled a large-scale operation by the local council.

Anywa Abdele Esmael Mohammed, 38, was found sleeping on a bench and was among a group of individuals detained by police following inspections carried out in Sliema after several complaints of begging.

Mohammed, from Sudan, said that he is a chef and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

No request for bail was made, with the man being remanded in custody.

Legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia assisted the defendant.

Sliema council: ‘Several people found to be homeless’

The Sliema Local Council uploaded pictures of the operation on Facebook, adding that during these inspections, several persons were found to be homeless and staying illegally in the country.

The council said it received several reports of persons being harassed by these people and that “they were detained and will be deported accordingly”.

“Others were found to be homeless and living illegally as a vagabond so they were arrested and will be taken to court accordingly,” the council said.