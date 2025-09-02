Man, 20, locked ex-partner in bedroom, restrained her and threatened revenge porn

A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a string of domestic violence charges, including unlawful detention of his ex-girlfriend, threats to share intimate photos, and breaching of bail conditions.

The man, who is employed and resides in Valletta, was charged with 13 counts relating to incidents that allegedly took place over several months, the last being on Sunday 31 August, when the alleged victim, an ex-partner, reported that she had been locked inside his bedroom for half an hour after an argument that morning.

The victim, who is of similar age to the accused, called for help and was found by police at his residence.

The victim reported other episodes of alleged abuse. On the previous Saturday, he had insulted her, and on 3 July, during a night out at a St Julian’s bar, he allegedly threw a plastic cup filled with alcohol at her eye.

Another incident on 11 June reportedly took place at his home, where he is accused of placing his hand over her mouth and restraining her. It was also found that he had threatened to publish explicit photos of her on social media.

When police officers went to arrest him, relatives initially claimed he was not at home.

However, he was later found to have been sleeping inside the house and was arrested at around 1am.

Police seized his mobile phone, which he initially refused to hand over, telling them to “go find it yourselves.”. The court heard that screenshots backed up the victim’s claims of threats to share intimate material.

The man was already under separate sets of bail conditions at the time and it was also noted that in February 2025, he had served a four-month prison sentence for breaching conditions in separate drug possession offences. He was assessed as posing an “extreme danger” in a domestic violence risk assessment.

The defence did not contest the validity of the arrest, with the prosecution claiming that there were four angles of CCTV footage showing the procedure and confirming that his rights had been read out.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The defence requested bail, insisting that a 20-year-old deserved a chance to move forward with his life. They highlighted that he had a probation officer who had given positive notes, that he had an upcoming appointment with a psychologist, and that he was making progress with his conditions.

It was also argued that the relationship with the alleged victim was not one of significance and that he had promised not to approach her residence, which is not the same as his own.

“The court needs to believe in the man,” the defence argued, adding that young people must be given hope.

The prosecution objected, stressing the risk of witness tampering and committing another offence while on bail, given that he was already bound by separate bail conditions.

They noted that for a 20-year-old, he already had a “colourful” criminal record and had previously breached bail. Prosecutors claimed they were not convinced he would abide by any conditions imposed by the court.

Ultimately, the court denied bail, noting his past breaches and guilty findings in other cases.

The case continues.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted, while lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the defence. Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the case.