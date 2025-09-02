Court hears of woman's horrific living conditions with alleged abusive husband

DISCLAIMER: This article contains graphic details that some readers might find disturbing

A 39-year-old man residing in Pieta was on Tuesday charged with committing a plethora of offences against his wife.

The man was charged with rape and performing non-consensual sexual acts on his wife.

The suspect, who is employed as a chef, also faced a substantial number of charges related to domestic violence. He was further accused of harassing her, causing her fear of violence, firing insults and threats and voluntarily damaging property belonging to her on a separate occasion. The damage exceeded the value of €2,500.

The Pakistani couple had been married for three years and had been living in Malta for the past two years. The victim wanted to end the relationship with the accused due to persistent physical and psychological abuse. After she tried to cut all ties, he continued to follow her and constantly turned up at her workplaces to question her colleagues.

Prosecuting Inspector Audrey Micallef explained how on 24 August, the alleged victim sought assistance from the security on shift. He had turned up at her workplace, brandished a box cutter from his pocket, and threatened to kill her. Security staff alerted the police, but by the time officers arrived, the accused had already left the scene. The victim later filed a report herself.

She also mentioned three separate occasions when the man smashed household items, including a microwave, a television, and a fan. She presented photographic evidence of the damage to the police.

Inspector Micallef further stated that the victim was suffering from constant anxiety as a result of the ongoing abuse. On one particular occasion she was experiencing pains and asked her husband to take her to hospital. He refused and told her to “go and die.”

The woman also described how the accused exhibited extreme jealousy and controlling behaviour. She told police that she was forbidden from having friends and was barely allowed to leave the house. She alleged that upon returning home, the accused would smell her neck for any unusual scents, which he believed might indicate contact with another person. She further claimed that he sometimes lifted up her dress to inspect her body and clothing, trying to determine whether she had been sexually intimate with someone else.

Just before she decided to leave their shared residence, the victim also claimed that her husband performed non-consensual sexual acts on her.

Inspector Micallef noted that the accused had cooperated with investigators and was initially released on police bail pending further inquiries. However, after new evidence emerged, a fresh arrest warrant was issued.

Bail was requested.

Defence lawyer Noel Bianco stated that accused holds a steady job in Malta, so the risk of absconding is eliminated. AG lawyer Jurgen Dalli rebutted, mentioning the seriousness of the charges, while also raising concerns about the possibility of the accused approaching the victim, which could lead to evidence contamination.

Dalli stated that the fact that the accused continued to follow her even after she left the residence was bad enough. The court heard that the man’s family members also approached her and tried to intervene, urging her not to escalate the matter.

Bail was denied by the court since the victim is yet to testify, the seriousness of the charges and due to the accused’s lack of ties to the country.

A protection order in favour of the victim was issued by the court, together with a ban on the publication of names.

Inspector Audrey Micallef and Attorney General lawyer Jurgen Dalli prosecuted. Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the court. Defence lawyer Noel Bianco appeared for the man.

If you or someone you know needs support, click here to reach out to professional help services available in Malta.